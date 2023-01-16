New York faces Toronto after Randle’s 42-point outing

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -3

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks’ 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 111.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Raptors are 2-8 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is third in the NBA scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. OG Anunoby leads the Raptors averaging 4.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 112-108 on Jan. 7, with Randle scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 24.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Pascal Siakam is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Fred VanVleet: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.