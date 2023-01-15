Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

At least 1 dead, dozens hurt after 40 vehicles collide on icy road in South Korea

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 15, 2023 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian among those injured in Seoul crowd surge'
Canadian among those injured in Seoul crowd surge
South Korea’s president has declared a national period of mourning after a deadly crowd surge in Seoul. At least 154 people are now confirmed dead. Young party-goers had been out celebrating Halloween but the crowd quickly grew out of control. Twenty of the victims were foreign nationals, including one Canadian who was injured in the chaos. Dan Spector reports – Oct 30, 2022

About 40 vehicles collided on an icy highway near capital Seoul on Sunday, leaving one dead and dozens injured, officials said.

Officials at the northern Gyeonggi Province fire department said the number of injuries could grow as rescue workers continue to respond to the accident that occurred Sunday night at the Guri-Pocheon highway.

Photos showed police officers and rescuers with stretchers rushing through throngs of cars on a road scattered with debris. Many of the vehicles, which included at least one commuter bus, had damaged fronts or rear-ends and some appeared to have been knocked sideways.

Kim Dong-wan, an official at the department, said at least three motorists were in critical condition and another person who had been transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest was pronounced dead. At least 29 others sustained light injuries, he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ahn Jeong-hee, another official at the department, said the accident was likely caused by icy road conditions and snow.

Read more: China halts visas for South Koreans, Japanese in retaliation for COVID-19 curbs

Read next: Protesters, supporters face-off during Drag Queen Story Time at Coquitlam, B.C.’s public library

Click to play video: 'At least 146 killed during Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea'
At least 146 killed during Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea
South Koreasouth korea newsSouth Korea car accidentSouth Korea car collisionSouth Korea car crashSouth Korea Gyeonggi ProvinceSouth Korea vehicle accident
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers