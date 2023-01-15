Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate after 3 shot near Victoria Park

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 9:51 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after three men were shot in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the Victoria Park and Sloane Avenue area at around 4:45 p.m., when police responded to reports of multiple gunshots.

Speaking at the scene on Saturday evening, police said they had arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.

Just before 5:30 p.m., two other men arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said a 26 and 30-year-old reported to hospital.

The first had a gunshot wound to the leg and was in stable condition, while the 30-year-old had been shot in the chest and stomach, police said. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said it is highly possible the three shootings are related.

There is no word yet on suspects.

