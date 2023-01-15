Toronto police investigate after 3 shot near Victoria Park

Police are investigating after three men were shot in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported in the Victoria Park and Sloane Avenue area at around 4:45 p.m., when police responded to reports of multiple gunshots.
Speaking at the scene on Saturday evening, police said they had arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.
Just before 5:30 p.m., two other men arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said a 26 and 30-year-old reported to hospital.
The first had a gunshot wound to the leg and was in stable condition, while the 30-year-old had been shot in the chest and stomach, police said. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said it is highly possible the three shootings are related.
There is no word yet on suspects.
