Waterloo police warn of threatening texts circulating in the area

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public about a number of threatening texts and social media scams that are circulating in the area.

They say the extortion-type scams are coming from unknown suspects.

There have been 16 reports of these scams since Jan. 1. In one instance, a scammer texted a victim demanding money and threatened to cause harm if they didn’t comply.

Police are advising those who receive these texts or messages not to send money, and follow these tips:

Block unknown calls or text messages

Do not add anyone on social media that you do not know

Look out for misspelled email addresses, websites, or messages

Do not click on suspicious attachments or links

Do not provide personal information, including financial information, to anyone you do not know

If anyone receives threatening text or social media post directed to them, they are being asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.