Crime

Waterloo police warn of threatening texts circulating in the area

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 9:03 am
Residents are being warned about threatening texts and social media messages in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Residents are being warned about threatening texts and social media messages in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public about a number of threatening texts and social media scams that are circulating in the area.

They say the extortion-type scams are coming from unknown suspects.

There have been 16 reports of these scams since Jan. 1. In one instance, a scammer texted a victim demanding money and threatened to cause harm if they didn’t comply.

Police are advising those who receive these texts or messages not to send money, and follow these tips:

  • Block unknown calls or text messages
  • Do not add anyone on social media that you do not know
  • Look out for misspelled email addresses, websites, or messages
  • Do not click on suspicious attachments or links
  • Do not provide personal information, including financial information, to anyone you do not know

If anyone receives threatening text or social media post directed to them, they are being asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

