Albertans celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year: Year of the rabbit

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year began Saturday in Edmonton and Calgary, with events taking place over the next couple of weekends to celebrate the ancient tradition.

Kingsway Garden Mall in Edmonton is the main ground for celebrations in the city, while a festival kicked off at the Chinese Community Cultural Centre in Calgary.

This is the first time the Chinese community has been able to celebrate the event in three years.

This year is the year of the rabbit, welcoming longevity, prosperity and care.

2:24 Implications of COVID-19 surge ahead of Lunar New Year for Canada

“One of the things about Chinese New Year’s, it’s a celebration of the community and of culture. It’s a celebration of families. This is a joy to me and all people in the Chinese community. Certainly, after the pandemic, there was a loss there,” said Calgary Coun. Terry Wong.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek also commented on how the celebration is somewhat of a representation of overcoming the hardships of the past few years.

“Being in Chinatown today, to celebrate the start of spring and the start of a year that is rooted in the principles of longevity, peace and prosperity, this is an important way to reflect. On how blessed we are to have each other in this journey of building, a city that is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

— With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News