Viral video shows person driving in snow-covered car in Montreal

Montreal has been pummeled with over 25 centimeters of snow since Thursday, and if you own a car, there’s a good chance you’ve spent some time brushing it off.

One driver caught on video Friday, however, certainly did not bother at all.

Ian Lavallée, who works in Montreal, says he captured the below video at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

It shows a driver taking to the streets with their car completely covered in snow, save for a tiny cleared portion of the windshield on the driver’s side.

Lavallée told Global News the scene unfolded in Villeray near the corner of Gounod and Berri.

“I see at least three like this per winter,” he said. “I just said to myself, ‘I hope a police officer will pass by.'”

It’s illegal to drive with your windshield or windows covered in a way that can reduce visibility.

In Quebec, you can be fined between $100 and $200, plus fees, for failing to clean off your car.

You can also be fined for driving with snow and ice that may detach from your vehicle, creating a hazard for other drivers.

Lavallée posted the video to TikTok, where it went viral, garnering over 400,000 views.

“I was pleasantly surprised that all of the comments were going towards the sense that this person was dangerous and careless,” he said.

16,000 people have liked the video on TikTok and more than 1,500 have commented.