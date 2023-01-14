B.C. making progress in clearing surgical backlog amid staffing issues

See more sharing options

The B.C. government says it’s making progress in moving through its surgery backlog, but some procedures are still being cancelled.

The pressure on B.C.’s health-care system remains intense amid ongoing staffing issues.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7, 190 surgeries were cancelled across the province, mostly due to staff shortages, according to officials.

At the same time, the government said hospitals are working hard to get patients under the knife.

The week before Christmas, health authorities completed nearly 4,700 surgeries across the province. The week before that almost 7,500 surgeries were completed.

”We are completing more surgeries at any week than at any time in the history of the health care system in British Columbia,” said B.C. health minister Adrian Dix.

Ontario is experiencing a similar issue with backlogged surgeries. Officials there have taken a different approach to address the problem.

The Ontario government has allocated $8 million to two private hospitals to perform more than 3,300 surgeries.