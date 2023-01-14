Menu

Crime

70-year-old man arrested in Burlington, Ont. homicide investigation: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 14, 2023 10:18 am
Halton Regional Police said they were called to a home at 695 Regency Court in Burlington at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday for reports a woman was unconscious. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 70-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Burlington, Ont., apartment, police say.

Halton Regional Police said they were called to a home at 695 Regency Court in Burlington at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday for reports a woman was unconscious. She later died.

During their investigation, officers arrested a 70-year-old man, who is in custody pending charges. Halton’s homicide unit is now leading the investigation, according to police.

“This incident was isolated to the apartment unit, police are not looking for additional suspects, and there is no related threat to public safety,” police said.

“At the request of the victim’s family, police will not be releasing the name of the deceased female.”

