One person in unstable condition after fire at Transcona apartment

One person is in unstable condition after a fire in Transcona Friday evening.

Crews were called to an apartment building in the 100 block of Kildare Avenue East just after 5 p.m.

The fire started in a suite with one person inside and they were removed and taken to hospital.

The rest of the building was evacuated as a precaution. Those residents are being helped by the city’s emergency social services to find temporary accommodations.

The fire only damaged the suite where it started, while several other suites received smoke and water damage.

The cause is under investigation.