Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human skeleton discovered in unused building at UC Berkeley campus

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 13, 2023 9:10 pm
Click to play video: 'California storms: Officials warn of heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding'
California storms: Officials warn of heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding
California state and federal officials provided an update on Friday regarding the ongoing response to storms that have brought widespread damage to the state, with at least 17 people having died as a result. Officials said there are three to four upcoming storm systems, but they're mostly concerned about the Saturday storm system that could bring "widespread, heavy rainfall in some locations, very heavy mountain snowfall as well, in addition to gusty winds up to 50-60 mph," said David Lawrence from the National Weather Service.

A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.

Trending Now

Read more: California storms: Residents scramble to clean up before more rain moves in

Read next: Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building “has not been occupied for many years.”

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

The university is about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco.

Advertisement
University of CaliforniaUC Berkeleyhuman skeletonhuman skeleton found UK berkelyhuman skeleton UC berkeleyUC berkely human skeletonuniverisity of california berkeleyuniversity of california human skeleton
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers