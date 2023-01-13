Winter storm causes cancellations, delays across New Brunswick

See more sharing options

An unusual winter storm consisting of rain, snow and heavy winds rolled through New Brunswick on Friday, causing several cancellations and delays.

Environment Canada forecasted northern regions could receive up to 40 centimetres of snow, while communities in the south braced for as much as 40 millimetres of rain.

On Twitter, New Brunswick RCMP stated that due to weather conditions, travel was not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway between kilometre markers 1 and 79.

In Saint John, a consistent downpour led police to warn of “localized flooding,” adding that to drive around barricades is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

View image in full screen In Saint John, police reported localized flooding on various streets. Robert Lothian/Global News

Francophone and anglophone school districts across the province closed their doors in advance of the weather.

New Brunswick Community College, St. Thomas University and the University of New Brunswick closed the majority of their campuses.

The Université de Moncton delayed the opening of its Moncton campus and closed its Shippagan and Edmundston campuses.

Public transportation services remained in service in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John.

Canada Post sent out a release stating most residents would not be receiving their deliveries on Friday.

Red delivery service alerts – issued for communities where deliveries have been suspended – have been issued for Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmundston, Fredericton, Miramichi, Moncton, Oromocto and Saint John.

Residents in St. Stephen, where a yellow delivery service alert has been issued, were told deliveries would be attempted, but delays are a possibility.

As of Friday afternoon, Environment Canada weather warnings persist across most of New Brunswick. These warnings include freezing rain, rainfall and a winter storm.