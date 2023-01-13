Menu

Canada

Feds provide Peterborough with $2.1M for $5.4M flood protection upgrades at Armour Road, Curtis Creek

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:38 pm
A $5.4-million project will upgrade Armour Road and the Curtis Creek channel to alleviate flood concerns. The area saw major flooding following a storm on July 15, 2004. View image in full screen
A $5.4-million project will upgrade Armour Road and the Curtis Creek channel to alleviate flood concerns. The area saw major flooding following a storm on July 15, 2004. CHEX News

The federal government is providing the City of Peterborough with more than $2.1 million in funding for flood protection upgrades in East City.

On Friday, Whitby Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull announced the funding for infrastructure improvements to address flooding concerns. Mayor Jeff Leal says the funding will assist a $5.44-million project to increase the capacity of the Armour Road sanitary sewer, complete storm sewer upgrades and rehabilitate the Curtis Creek channel.

Read more: Flood watch extended for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list

The city says the upgrades will improve the waterway’s health while helping reduce overland flooding, sanitary sewer back-ups and basement flooding in nearby areas.

One phase of the project includes the reconstruction of culverts under Tivey Street, Armour Roa, Euclid Avenue and Caddy Street — some of the areas highlighted as needing upgrades following widespread flooding in the city on July 15, 2004.

“Infrastructure improvements are essential as the City of Peterborough continues to mitigate impacts of climate change,” said Leal. “Thank you to the government of Canada for contributing to the city’s investment in the Curtis Creek project, which will reduce flooding for area residents and businesses, protecting against property damage, and more importantly, protecting the safety and well-being of our residents.”

Turnbull, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, said flooding disasters impact Ontario municipalities and that “climate change is expected to only bring more flooding.”

“Projects like this help to protect our communities from damage during flooding events – safeguarding homes, businesses and residents,” he said. “The government of Canada’s continued partnership with provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous communities to mitigate the effects of natural disasters will ensure Canadians can continue to thrive in a changing climate.”

