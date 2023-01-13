Private Winnipeg swimming facility opens with ‘first in Manitoba’ stainless-steel pool

Send this page to someone via email

A private swimming facility officially opening its doors in Winnipeg this weekend says its new pool is the first in the province to be built completely out of stainless steel.

Aqua Essence owner and swimming instructor Rishona Hyman says the opening of the new pool marks the first time the local swimming academy will have its own dedicated aquatic facilities for its swimmers.

“This feels like coming home for us,” said Hyman in a media release Friday.

“This is the first time we’ve had a facility that’s completely ours and we were involved every step of the way.

2:42 The rules of renting private pools

“We’re incredibly proud of bringing this state-of-the-art facility to Winnipeg.”

Story continues below advertisement

Because it’s made entirely out of stainless steel, Aqua Essence says the new pool — which was imported from the Czech Republic — helps to prevent mold and rot and is “the most health-conscious option on the market.”

Aqua Essence says the stainless-steel pool is “the third of its kind in Canada and the first in Manitoba.”

The pool features handrails welded to the stairs to prevent shaking, a lift for all ages and a gradual shallow-to-deep transition with three different depth zones, the company said.

View image in full screen Aqua Essence’s new pool features a a lift for all ages. Submitted/Aqua Essence

The new facility also includes a viewing area for parents and guests to watch the swimmers with a coffee or a snack.

“Everything we did to get to this point was created and designed with sustainability, cleanliness, inclusivity, functionality and a feeling of ‘home’ in mind,” Hyman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This facility has been a long time coming but we wanted to do it right because we strongly believe in offering nothing short of the best for our swimmers.”

The new swim training centre is set to open at Aqua Essence‘s Kenaston Boulevard facilities Sunday.