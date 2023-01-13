Menu

Canada

Private Winnipeg swimming facility opens with ‘first in Manitoba’ stainless-steel pool

By Staff Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 4:02 pm
Aqua Essence is set to open a new private aquatic centre in Winnipeg this weekend. View image in full screen
Aqua Essence is set to open a new private aquatic centre in Winnipeg this weekend. Submitted/Aqua Essence

A private swimming facility officially opening its doors in Winnipeg this weekend says its new pool is the first in the province to be built completely out of stainless steel.

Aqua Essence owner and swimming instructor Rishona Hyman says the opening of the new pool marks the first time the local swimming academy will have its own dedicated aquatic facilities for its swimmers.

Read more: City of Winnipeg to reopen indoor pools, offer spring programming

“This feels like coming home for us,” said Hyman in a media release Friday.

“This is the first time we’ve had a facility that’s completely ours and we were involved every step of the way.

Click to play video: 'The rules of renting private pools'
The rules of renting private pools

“We’re incredibly proud of bringing this state-of-the-art facility to Winnipeg.”

Because it’s made entirely out of stainless steel, Aqua Essence says the new pool — which was imported from the Czech Republic — helps to prevent mold and rot and is “the most health-conscious option on the market.”

Aqua Essence says the stainless-steel pool is “the third of its kind in Canada and the first in Manitoba.”

The pool features handrails welded to the stairs to prevent shaking, a lift for all ages and a gradual shallow-to-deep transition with three different depth zones, the company said.

Aqua Essence’s new pool features a a lift for all ages. View image in full screen
Aqua Essence’s new pool features a a lift for all ages. Submitted/Aqua Essence

The new facility also includes a viewing area for parents and guests to watch the swimmers with a coffee or a snack.

“Everything we did to get to this point was created and designed with sustainability, cleanliness, inclusivity, functionality and a feeling of ‘home’ in mind,” Hyman said.

Read more: Manitobans renting out backyard pools unknowingly breaking provincial rules

“This facility has been a long time coming but we wanted to do it right because we strongly believe in offering nothing short of the best for our swimmers.”

The new swim training centre is set to open at Aqua Essence‘s Kenaston Boulevard facilities Sunday.

