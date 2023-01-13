Menu

Crime

2 arrested in Montreal in connection with Markham, Ont. homicide

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'York police appealing for witnesses after woman found dead in Markham apartment'
York police appealing for witnesses after woman found dead in Markham apartment
WATCH: York police appealing for witnesses after woman found dead in Markham apartment – Dec 6, 2022

York Regional Police say two suspects have been arrested in Montreal in relation to a homicide case in Markham, Ont. from December.

Police said on Dec. 4, 2022, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a “suspicious death” at an apartment on Buchanan Drive near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue.

Read more: Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Markham

When officers arrived, police say they found a deceased woman inside the apartment. A post-mortem examination concluded the death was the result of a homicide but police did not elaborate on what type of injuries she sustained.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was then issued for two suspects.

Read more: Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 after Markham murder, police say

On Jan. 6, the Montreal Police Service arrested Shichao Dong and Lina Rong.

York Regional Police then went to Montreal and escorted both suspects back to Ontario to face charges in connection with the Markham, Ont. homicide.

