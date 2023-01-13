2 arrested in Montreal in connection with Markham, Ont. homicide

York Regional Police say two suspects have been arrested in Montreal in relation to a homicide case in Markham, Ont. from December.
Police said on Dec. 4, 2022, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a “suspicious death” at an apartment on Buchanan Drive near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue.
When officers arrived, police say they found a deceased woman inside the apartment. A post-mortem examination concluded the death was the result of a homicide but police did not elaborate on what type of injuries she sustained.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was then issued for two suspects.
On Jan. 6, the Montreal Police Service arrested Shichao Dong and Lina Rong.
York Regional Police then went to Montreal and escorted both suspects back to Ontario to face charges in connection with the Markham, Ont. homicide.
