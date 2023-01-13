Meth, body armour and shotgun seized from Saskatoon man

Saskatoon police seized a sawed-off shotgun, body armour and crystal meth from a man walking around the city Thursday night.
The Saskatoon Police Service said officers noticed a man walking in the 100 block of 25th Street West who they believed had a firearm.
Officers say the man was arrested without incident, but they found he was wearing tactical body armour and had a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a small amount of crystal meth on him.
Police say a 31-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several firearm and drug-related charges.
