Crime

Meth, body armour and shotgun seized from Saskatoon man

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 12:39 pm
Saskatoon police say they saw a man they believed had a firearm walking around the city Thursday night.
Saskatoon police seized a sawed-off shotgun, body armour and crystal meth from a man walking around the city Thursday night.

The Saskatoon Police Service said officers noticed a man walking in the 100 block of 25th Street West who they believed had a firearm.

Officers say the man was arrested without incident, but they found he was wearing tactical body armour and had a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a small amount of crystal meth on him.

Police say a 31-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several firearm and drug-related charges.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceFirearmCrystal MethShotgunBody Armour
