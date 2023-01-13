Menu

Entertainment

Robbie Bachman, co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2023 12:29 pm
Randy Bachman (right) holds the Juno as Robbie Bachman videotapes a closeup of the trophy after being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Winnipeg, Sunday, March 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Robbie Bachman, the co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at age 69.

His older brother Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter, saying his brother, “the pounding beat behind BTO,” had passed.

The younger Bachman — born Robin Bachman — played drums to hits Takin’ Care of Business and You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, helping establish the band as a formidable force in Canadian music during the 1970s.

The Winnipeg native’s career began shortly after Randy split from the Guess Who in 1970 and formed a new act called Brave Belt, offering his 18-year-old brother the spot on drums.

The band would later change its name to Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

After years of success, Randy would eventually leave BTO and the brothers would become involved in a number of legal disputes over the use of the band’s name.

Despite the rift, they reunited in 2014 when BTO was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards.

Randy Bachman paid tribute on Twitter, noting his brother’s influence.

“The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Winnipeg music
© 2023 The Canadian Press

