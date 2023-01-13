Peterborough man arrested after incident involving pellet gun

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing weapons charges after an incident with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service said a man with a weapon was reported to be in the area of London and Aylmer streets around 4 p.m.

Officers learned a man had left a home with a weapon and started yelling at a woman on the street.

The suspect was later found and taken into custody. Police say a pellet gun was turned into police in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25, police said Friday.