Peterborough man arrested after incident involving pellet gun

A Peterborough man is facing weapons charges after an incident with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service said a man with a weapon was reported to be in the area of London and Aylmer streets around 4 p.m.
Officers learned a man had left a home with a weapon and started yelling at a woman on the street.
The suspect was later found and taken into custody. Police say a pellet gun was turned into police in connection with the incident.
A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.
The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25, police said Friday.
