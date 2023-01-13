Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after incident involving pellet gun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:17 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following an incident involving a pellet gun on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing weapons charges after an incident with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service said a man with a weapon was reported to be in the area of London and Aylmer streets around 4 p.m.

Officers learned a man had left a home with a weapon and started yelling at a woman on the street.

The suspect was later found and taken into custody. Police say a pellet gun was turned into police in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25, police said Friday.

