Traffic

Woman injured after being hit by TTC streetcar

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 8:52 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a streetcar on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue and Kenwood Avenue at around 7:36 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.

In update, police said her injuries were non-life threatening.

Westbound St. Clair Avenue is blocked at Vaughan Road and police advise motorists use alternate routes.

