Woman injured after being hit by TTC streetcar

Toronto police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a streetcar on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue and Kenwood Avenue at around 7:36 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics said they transported a woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.
In update, police said her injuries were non-life threatening.
Westbound St. Clair Avenue is blocked at Vaughan Road and police advise motorists use alternate routes.
Trending Now
Comments