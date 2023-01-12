City has plans to groom Edmonton residential roads as ‘conditions have deteriorated’ due to weather

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the City of Edmonton provided an update on snow-clearing plans Thursday afternoon, acknowledging that “residential road conditions have deteriorated given the milder weather conditions.”

“With favourable weather and minimal snow, our crews continue their work maintaining the roads for Edmontonians so everyone can safely move across the city and enjoy these warmer temperatures,” Valerie Dacyk, the city’s general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, said in a news release.

“Crews are focusing on windrows and any snow build-up on main roads.”

Dacyk added that the city is “planning to initiate residential grooming within the next few weeks.”

“Crews are waiting until the temperature drops slightly, and then will proceed with grooming on residential roadways and alleyways to smooth out the surfaces and remove any major ruts,” she said.

“If we send out crews now, we’ll create bigger ruts or big windrows, and we’ve heard from residents that they did not want big windrows in their neighbourhoods.”

The city said it is currently clearing windrows from arterial and collector roads, including main roads within Business Improvement Areas and at bus routes. The city said crews are doing so “when excessive snow volumes make it necessary,” but also proactively.

The city added it has inspectors monitoring windrows on roads for possible safety concerns.

“(In residential areas), the city clears accesses like driveways and curb cuts where the windrow is greater than 30 cm,” the city said.

“When windrow clearing is needed in a specific area, we may put up temporary signage to restrict parking. We ask that residents ensure cars are moved so we can clear the snow efficiently,” Dacyk said.

The city said beginning Sunday, crews will address windrow buildup in school zones. That work will take place overnight.