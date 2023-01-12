COVID-19 viral load remains largely unchanged in Saskatoon coming into 2023

Send this page to someone via email

After a break in monitoring for COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater as well as in Prince Albert, new numbers have been released from the holidays.

The viral load in Saskatoon “did not change significantly during the festive season,” researcher Femi Oloye said in an email Thursday.

Saskatoon saw a 2.4-per cent decrease in the viral RNA load as of Jan. 4, 2023. This week’s 73,000 gene copies / 100 mL is considered medium and the 34th highest recorded during the pandemic.

“This level of the viral RNA load indicates that SARS-CoV-2 infection in Saskatoon did not change significantly during the festive season,” the report read.

View image in full screen Overall viral load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan

In Prince Albert, levels decreased by 18.2 per cent in the period up to Jan. 1.

The viral load of 40,900 gene copies / 100 mL measured this week is the 48th highest value observed during the pandemic in Prince Albert.

View image in full screen Overall viral load found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. University of Saskatchewan

And while North Battleford’s numbers are often reported, the report said results are currently not available due to shipping delays.