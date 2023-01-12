Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman and child taken to hospital after incident in Mont-Saint-Hilaire: police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 5:32 pm
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, in the Montérégie on Thursday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marc Tessier said local police were called to the home on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier Street at around 2 p.m.

Read more: Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Trending Now

Read more: Quebec checkpoints aim to raise awareness about domestic violence

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

A young child, who was at the home at the time of the incident, was also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“The child’s life is not in danger,” Tessier said.

Police did not release any details on the child’s age or gender.

QuebecSureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policechild injuredmont saint-hilaireSaint-HilaireWoman unresponsive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers