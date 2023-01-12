Woman and child taken to hospital after incident in Mont-Saint-Hilaire: police

See more sharing options

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, in the Montérégie on Thursday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marc Tessier said local police were called to the home on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier Street at around 2 p.m.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

A young child, who was at the home at the time of the incident, was also taken to hospital.

“The child’s life is not in danger,” Tessier said.

Police did not release any details on the child’s age or gender.