Preliminary hearing relating to sex charges facing former Montreal coach begins

Send this page to someone via email

The preliminary hearing into sex charges a former West Island coach is facing began at the Montreal courthouse Thursday morning.

Robert Litvack was arrested last August and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and inciting sexual contact with a minor.

The 41-year-old West Island man used to coach soccer and hockey teams.

Litvack was accompanied into the hearing by his two lawyers, who refused to speak with Global News.

As soon as the hearing began, Quebec court judge Sonia Mastro Matteo agreed to impose a publication ban on all aspects of the hearing, including any evidence that could identify the alleged victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Camille Boucher told Global News that no details about the hearing can be reported.

“First of all there is (a publication ban) regarding the alleged victim, so anything that could lead to the identification, as well as any facts that will come out of this preliminary inquiry,” Boucher said.

Mastro Matteo has assigned two days for the preliminary hearing relating to the charges Litvack is facing.

The hearing is expected to end Friday afternoon. Boucher said the judge could choose to render her decision almost immediately, or else it could take a few weeks for her to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Last summer, Montreal police said they were looking for other potential victims in connection with the suspect.