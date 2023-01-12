Winnipeg woman missing since early December: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Gabrielle Marsden, 39, was last seen near Dufferin Avenue and Salter Street in early December 2022, police said in a release Thursday.

Marsden is five feet three inches tall with a thin build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are worried about Marsden’s well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.