Canada

Winnipeg woman missing since early December: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 1:35 pm
Gabrielle Marsden, 39.
Gabrielle Marsden, 39. Submitted/WPS

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Gabrielle Marsden, 39, was last seen near Dufferin Avenue and Salter Street in early December 2022, police said in a release Thursday.

Marsden is five feet three inches tall with a thin build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are worried about Marsden’s well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

