First of its kind transitional housing for houseless patients after hospital visit opens in Edmonton

A temporary place to call home after a hospital visit will soon be available for a handful of houselessness Edmontonians, and this is just the start of something bigger.

Alberta Health Services in partnership with Jasper Place Wellness Centre (JPWC) created the Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program which in short, will give those who experience houselessness a place to go to after they have been discharged from the emergency department at Edmonton hospitals. The pilot project is the first of its kind in the country and will first focus on outpatients at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. The permitted space has a total of 36 beds to start.

In a news release, the Alberta government said those experiencing houselessness while also struggling with a chronic illness or health issue are often more susceptible to complications and repeat emergency department visits.

View image in full screen A look into the building where the Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program will be home to 36 outpatients of the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. who are experiencing houselessness in an effort to help them get reintegrated back into society. Morgan Black, Global News

Story continues below advertisement

“The program will support individuals in finding permanent housing that meets their needs, while also ensuring that they are connected to the right community and health-based resources to maintain that housing and build lives that they are proud of,” said Taylor Soroka, co-founder of JPWC.

Over the span of 30 days, workers will help individuals find income support, get identification if need be and help with healthcare needs such as referalls for clinical detox and residential treatment — all of this under one roof.

View image in full screen A look into the building where the Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program will be home to 36 outpatients of the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. who are experiencing houselessness in an effort to help them get reintegrated back into society. Morgan Black, Global News

View image in full screen A look into the building where the Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program will be home to 36 outpatients of the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. who are experiencing houselessness in an effort to help them get reintegrated back into society. Morgan Black, Global News

Though it’s the program is planned out to see individuals graduate from the program, Soroka was quick to explain as it’s a pilot project, each individual client will have specific needs and if some require more than a month to assess those needs, so be it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to prove that the model works,” she said, adding there’s always room for change as they discover needs they may not have thought of in the first place.

“Historically, speaking from a transitional housing perspective, we know it will work but as an accommodation program with Alberta health services, let’s prove it out and then grow.”

Dr. Louis Francescutti who also spoke at the news conference on Thursday said the 36 beds are just a start, and once the program starts to show its value — which he thinks would be -instantaneously — he’d like to see the pilot grow to 108 beds as it would create a “good dent” into helping the vulnerable population.

“Especially if we can move the patients through every 30 days, 108 beds times 30 will tell you that we can start impacting thousands of individuals,” Dr. Francescutti said.

“But the most important thing is to get this open, show it works and then scale up and this can be scaled up throughout the entire province and once it is that we can repatriate patients from Edmonton to whatever community they come from.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked if other provinces or cities have inquired about the program, Dr. Francescutti said not yet as it’s just been revealed, though he expects others to duplicate the program once the metrics show the trickle effect with the impact it has not only for the individuals themselves, but also for healthcare waitimes and services in the long term.

AHS said it hopes to have the first patients discharged from emergency and into Bridge Healing’s facility near the end of January.