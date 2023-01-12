Menu

Consumer

Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 12:22 pm
As of closing Wednesday, Dec. 21, Canada's main stock index has dropped 12 per cent from the all-time high it hit in the spring. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the level of the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.06 points at 20,130.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 168.59 points at 34,141.60. The S&P 500 index was up 1.38 points at 3,970.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.01 points at 10,915.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.67 cents US compared with 74.49 cents US on Wednesday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite closes higher in broad gains, U.S. stocks also up

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.29 at US$78.70 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 26 cents at US$3.93 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$14.50 at US$1,893.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.17 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

