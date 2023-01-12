Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses in hit-and-run investigation in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 12, 2023 12:30 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the road at the intersection of Gordon Street and Wellington Street West Wednesday night.

They say the pedestrian was crossing from the east side to the west side of Gordon around 6:45 p.m. when a black pickup truck struck the pedestrian as it was making a left turn.

Investigators say the victim suffered minor injuries and the vehicle fled the scene.

Read more: Police seek driver and witnesses in Guelph hit-and-run investigation

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

They are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

