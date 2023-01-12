Toronto police seek suspect after victim allegedly punched ‘several times,’ is spat on

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 15, 2022, officers received a report of an assault in the Pape Avenue and Gowan Avenue area.

Officers said the victim was walking on the sidewalk, when the suspect allegedly swore at the victim “unprovoked.”

“The victim and suspect got into an argument,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the suspect then allegedly punched the victim “several times then spat in his face.”

Officers are now searching for a man standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a thin build and short, brown hair.