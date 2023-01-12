Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek suspect after victim allegedly punched ‘several times,’ is spat on

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 12:16 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 15, 2022, officers received a report of an assault in the Pape Avenue and Gowan Avenue area.

Officers said the victim was walking on the sidewalk, when the suspect allegedly swore at the victim “unprovoked.”

“The victim and suspect got into an argument,” police said in a news release.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation.
According to police, the suspect then allegedly punched the victim “several times then spat in his face.”

Officers are now searching for a man standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a thin build and short, brown hair.

