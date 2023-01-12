Menu

Consumer

Banking regulator launching consultations on mortgage stress test as debt risks rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 12:20 pm
Mortgage stress test in Canada remains unchanged. What this means for homeowners
Canadians will see no changes when it comes to purchasing or refinancing their homes in the upcoming year. In its annual review, the federal agency overseeing financial institutions said the mortgage stress test will remain in place despite the Bank of Canada's recent interest rate hikes. As Kyle Benning reports, experts say the stress test has worked as intended, but many question whether it's realistic – Dec 15, 2022

Canada’s banking regulator is launching public consultations on existing and newly proposed mortgage lending rules as it says loan risks have increased considerably since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) says the consultations around the B-20 mortgage underwriting rules will focus on measures to ensure borrowers will be able to manage their debts.

A key part of the existing rules is the minimum qualifying rates, otherwise called the mortgage stress test, which forces borrowers to qualify for a mortgage at a 5.25 per cent interest rate, or two percentage points above the prime rate, with the higher of the two being the threshold.

OFSI says that while that safeguard has been helpful, more measures might be needed to reduce mortgage lending risks and has proposed several options.

It says it is looking for feedback on the potential to test borrowers on a loan-to-income and debt-to-income basis, measures that would restrict debt payments as a percentage of borrower income and an interest rate affordability test that would expand on the current stress test model.

Earlier this week Peter Routledge, head of OFSI, said at RBC’s bank CEO conference that he wants to be proactive on addressing concerns as systemic vulnerabilities including high debt levels have grown in recent quarters.

Speak to mortgage broker before making an offer on new home: expert
