Crime

New Westminster police release video of car connected with December assault investigation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 11:58 am
Police are looking for any information regarding this suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Police are looking for any information regarding this suspect vehicle. New Westminster police

Last month, police found a man unconscious and suffering from life-altering injuries after an apparent assault in New Westminster.

Police, who are turning to the public to further their investigation, have released a photo and short video of the vehicle in which police say the suspect left the scene.

Police are looking for any information regarding this suspect vehicle.
Police are looking for any information regarding this suspect vehicle. New Westminster police

According to police, the assault happened on Dec. 23 around 11:15 p.m. near Begbie and Carnavon streets.

“The New Westminster Police Department Major Crime Unit has learned the victim was assaulted by someone who was with two other people at the time of the assault,” said Sgt. Justine Thom.

“After the assault, the group left the area in a vehicle, and investigators are hoping a suspect will be identified by sharing a video of this vehicle.”

The vehicle is an older model Blue Pontiac Sunfire with black rims, police say.

Police have uploaded CCTV footage of the vehicle on YouTube.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-529-2430.

New WestminsterNew Westminster PoliceSuspect Vehiclesuspect carBC assaultPontiac Sunfirenew westminster assault
