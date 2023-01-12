Ontario opposition parties ask auditor general to probe Greenbelt moves

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Leaders of Ontario’s opposition parties have asked the auditor general to probe the province’s moves to open up parts of the Greenbelt to developers.

Incoming NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader John Fraser and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner say they want Bonnie Lysyk to conduct a value-for-money assessment of the government’s decision to remove 7,400 acres from the protected Greenbelt while adding land elsewhere.

They also would like Lysyk to assess the financial and environmental impacts of the moves.

They argue the move will irreversibly harm the environment and has shifted wealth to property developers from the public.

Media reports have suggested that some prominent developers who are Progressive Conservative donors bought Greenbelt land in the last few years despite the province’s previous pronouncements it wouldn’t be developed.

Premier Doug Ford says the government has been transparent, while the housing minister has denied any wrongdoing.