Endangered North Atlantic right whale baby found dead near North Carolina

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Researchers say the death of a newborn North Atlantic right whale is a blow to the endangered species.

Scientist Philip Hamilton says the dead calf was found under a pier in Beaufort, North Carolina, last week.

The senior scientist at Boston’s New England Aquarium says the male calf was the 11th right whale born this season and was just a few weeks old.

Hamilton says there are about 340 right whales in existence and every calf is valuable.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department is extending its deadline to require that fishers use so-called “break-free” gear that helps prevent entanglements with whales.

Story continues below advertisement

Animal rights activist Kim Elmslie, with Oceana Canada, welcomed that decision, saying the federal government should require fishers to use ropeless gear to avoid entanglements altogether.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.