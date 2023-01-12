Menu

Canada

Endangered North Atlantic right whale baby found dead near North Carolina

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Nine rare whale calves spotted in North American waters'
Nine rare whale calves spotted in North American waters
Nine rare North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted in North American waters. The population of right whales has been declining for more than a decade. But as Nathalie Sturgeon explains, researchers see this as a positive sign for the endangered species. – Jan 2, 2023

Researchers say the death of a newborn North Atlantic right whale is a blow to the endangered species.

Scientist Philip Hamilton says the dead calf was found under a pier in Beaufort, North Carolina, last week.

The senior scientist at Boston’s New England Aquarium says the male calf was the 11th right whale born this season and was just a few weeks old.

Hamilton says there are about 340 right whales in existence and every calf is valuable.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department is extending its deadline to require that fishers use so-called “break-free” gear that helps prevent entanglements with whales.

Animal rights activist Kim Elmslie, with Oceana Canada, welcomed that decision, saying the federal government should require fishers to use ropeless gear to avoid entanglements altogether.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

