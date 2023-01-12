Woman suffers life-altering injuries after hit by truck that fled the scene in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman has life-altering injuries after she was hit by a transport truck that didn’t remain at the scene of the collision in Vaughan on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 27 and Highway 7 at around 6:17 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the pedestrian suffered life-altering injuries and paramedics took her to a local trauma centre.

The transport truck failed to remain at the scene, police said.

Investigators are doing a canvass of the area for witnesses and are appealing for the truck driver to contact police.

The intersection will be closed for a few hours while officers gather evidence.

