Woman suffers life-altering injuries after hit by truck that fled the scene in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a woman has life-altering injuries after she was hit by a transport truck that didn’t remain at the scene of the collision in Vaughan on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 27 and Highway 7 at around 6:17 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Police said the pedestrian suffered life-altering injuries and paramedics took her to a local trauma centre.
The transport truck failed to remain at the scene, police said.
Investigators are doing a canvass of the area for witnesses and are appealing for the truck driver to contact police.
The intersection will be closed for a few hours while officers gather evidence.
