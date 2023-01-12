Edmonton Oilers cruise past Anaheim Ducks 6-2

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers had 53 shots on goal on the way to routing the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 Wednesday night in California.

The team record for shots in a game is 56, set in a 6-4 win over Colorado on February 16, 2013.

The Oilers took a quick 2-0 lead on goals 1:14 apart by Dylan Holloway and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Sam Carrick got one back for Anaheim, setting the stage for Connor McDavid. He got the puck to the left of the net, spun off his check to the middle, and roofed a backhand past John Gibson.

Klim Kostin took advantage of a Ducks turnover to make it 4-1 Oilers in the final minute of the first.

Kostin struck again in the second, banging home a pass from Mattias Janmark. Late in the second on the power play, Leon Draisaitl used a between-the-legs tip to record his 23rd of the season.

Anthony Stolarz replaced Gibson to start the third. Simon Benoit scored in the first minute of the third for the Ducks.

Campbell earned the win with 21 saves. Defenceman Vincent Desharnais played 15:04 in his NHL debut.

The Oilers, 22-18-3, will play in San Jose on Friday.

The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 7 p.m., the game starts at 8:30 p.m.