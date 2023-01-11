Sask. RCMP seek help to locate truck, occupants considered armed and dangerous

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in Saskatchewan is requesting help from the public in locating a vehicle with occupants that are considered armed and dangerous.

According to a press release, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pierceland RCMP received a report of a shot being fired from a vehicle travelling south on an access road on Big Island Cree Territory.

Initial investigation determined the source of the gunshot was a pickup truck with very bright headlights reported to have been tailgating another vehicle, the press release stated.

Pierceland RCMP say they responded immediately and made patrols around the community for the suspect pickup truck.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2010 GMC pickup truck with a crew cab, and a license plate ending with WK. According to the release, the provincial issuer of the license plate is unknown at this time.

The release states the truck is believed to be occupied by four woemn who may be armed with guns.

RCMP says anyone who sees the truck should not approach or contact the occupants.

According to the release, at approximately 2:15 a.m., police located the pickup travelling through the Big Island Cree Territory town site.

RCMP say officers attempted a traffic stop but the truck failed to stop. Officers initiated a pursuit as the pickup travelled west on Highway 55 toward the Alberta border.

During the course of the pursuit, occupants of the vehicle were throwing items out of the window at the police vehicle, according to the release.

Officers continued to monitor the safety of the pursuit and ended it a short time later to reduce the risk to of impacting the safety of other motorists.

Citizens can report a sighting or information pertaining to possible locations of the pickup truck to police immediately by calling 310-RCMP or their local police service.

Pierceland RCMP are conducting proactive patrols in the area, obtaining witness statements, and following up on information provided to locate the vehicle and the suspects involved.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.