CaseReview program changing Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services’ response to cardiac arrests

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) members can review their response to a cardiac arrest call just hours after an event, thanks to CaseReview.

The service has been using the software since 2020, which records and replays serious events.

This allows LFES to identify patient and provider trends during calls.

“Medical science is very firm on what should happen, but when you should intervene is another question,” said Mike Humphrey, EMS operations officer with LFES.

"Medical science is very firm on what should happen, but when you should intervene is another question," said Mike Humphrey, EMS operations officer with LFES.

"We're able to replay these calls and give these members a lot of confidence that not only what they're doing is right, but the right time that they're doing it."

The data is changing how first responders provide medical aid to patients whose heart stops beating. LFES said it responds to an average of 90 cardiac arrests every year.

“Once we successfully resuscitate somebody from a cardiac arrest, we found about 50 per cent of the time they’d have a second cardiac arrest before they go to the hospital,” Humphrey said.

According to Humphrey, low blood pressure can cause a second cardiac event.

Local first responders are now able to treat the problem with medication previously provided in hospital and the change is making a difference.

"After using CaseReview, implementing this change, we now have a success rate of 90 per cent arrival to the (emergency department) with a pulse."

“If a patient has a second cardiac arrest, that’s another brain injury they have to overcome,” Humphrey said.

"If a patient has a second cardiac arrest, that's another brain injury they have to overcome," Humphrey said.

"If we stop them from having that second cardiac arrest, they're now on their way to recovery so you're going to get a better outcome."

Alberta Health Services praised the move.

“The demonstrated work of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services in significantly increasing the number of cardiac arrest patients who arrive at Chinook Regional Hospital with a pulse dramatically increases the chances in-hospital care can improve their outcomes,” south zone medical director Dr. Aaron Low said in a statement.

LFES is sharing the results at industry conferences and says other agencies are taking notice, as first responders arm themselves with the necessary information to make life-saving decisions.