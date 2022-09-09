Lethbridge Fire and EMS honour fallen firefighters for 20th annual 9/11 memorial

Send this page to someone via email

A solemn procession wound its way through downtown Lethbridge on Friday for the annual 9/11 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Parade and Service.

Lethbridge Fire and EMS members honoured and remembered a record 265 firefighters across North America who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

“First responders see, hear and smell things that most of humanity never does, and that leaves a huge impact,” said Gerrit Sinke, acting fire chief for Lethbridge Fire.

He said those experiences have an impact on mental health.

“That has been an enormous focus of ours over recent years, to make sure that the right tools are in place, to make sure that our staff — first responders, doesn’t matter what agency they belong to — are supported in the best way that they can be,” Sinke said.

According to Jim Anderson, a paramedic firefighter and honour guard, the most common deaths in 2021 saw firefighters struck by passing vehicles while responding to emergencies.

He said Friday’s ceremony has a significant meaning.

“The fire service is steeped in tradition and we hold these things pretty important to us,” Anderson said. “(It’s) where we recognize the sacrifices that were made by many of our members.

"Whether we knew them or not, we still consider them sisters and brothers."

It’s been five years since Cindy Wagontall lost her husband John to prostate cancer. John is among nine Lethbridge firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“He gave everything that he had, and to have this to remember him by is an honour,” said Wagontall, who laid a wreath during Friday’s service at Southminster United Church.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss him,” she added.

Sinke said he hopes more can be done in the future to prevent more lives from being lost.

