Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Kawartha Conserviation issues watershed conditions statement

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 4:02 pm
Kawartha Conservation has issued a watershed conditions statement for its jurisdiction as significant precipitation is expected in southern Ontario. View image in full screen
Kawartha Conservation has issued a watershed conditions statement for its jurisdiction as significant precipitation is expected in southern Ontario. Global News Peterborough file

Kawartha Conservation has issued a watershed conditions statement for its jurisdiction as significant precipitation is expected in southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says 20-30 millimetres of rain or snow is expected Thursday through Friday as a system moves slowly through southern Ontario. Temperatures are expected to dip below 0 C.

Read more: Flood watch issued for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

The conservation authority says while widespread flooding is not anticipated, water levels and flows throughout its jurisdiction “remain higher than normal at this time.”

The authority’s 2,563-square-kilomete area jurisdiction includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

Story continues below advertisement

“Near saturated or frozen ground conditions could increase runoff and prolong elevated water conditions in rivers and streams throughout the Kawartha Region,” the authority stated.

Trending Now

Kawartha Conservation is cautioning residents to stay a safe distance from all streams and rivers and riverbanks and water structures such as bridges, culverts, and dams, and that lake ice conditions are unsafe in many areas.

“Riverbanks can be slippery during rain events, especially with snow and ice already on the ground, children should be warned of the dangerous conditions, and supervised while outside,” the authority said.

Northern tributaries, such as the Burnt and Gull rivers are monitored by staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Residents along these two rivers are requested to direct any questions concerning water levels to the ministry’s Minden area office at 705-286-5207 or refer to the messages online at https://www.ontario.ca/law-and-safety/flood-forecasting-and-warning-program.

Neighbouring Otonabee Conservation last week issued a flood watch for the Peterborough area.

Click to play video: 'Lower Trent Conservation Authority warning season flooding'
Lower Trent Conservation Authority warning season flooding

 

Advertisement
FloodingFlood watchWater levelsKawartha ConservationBurnt RiverGull Riverwatershed conditions statement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers