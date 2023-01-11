Kawartha Conserviation issues watershed conditions statement

Send this page to someone via email

Kawartha Conservation has issued a watershed conditions statement for its jurisdiction as significant precipitation is expected in southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says 20-30 millimetres of rain or snow is expected Thursday through Friday as a system moves slowly through southern Ontario. Temperatures are expected to dip below 0 C.

The conservation authority says while widespread flooding is not anticipated, water levels and flows throughout its jurisdiction “remain higher than normal at this time.”

The authority’s 2,563-square-kilomete area jurisdiction includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

“Near saturated or frozen ground conditions could increase runoff and prolong elevated water conditions in rivers and streams throughout the Kawartha Region,” the authority stated.

Kawartha Conservation is cautioning residents to stay a safe distance from all streams and rivers and riverbanks and water structures such as bridges, culverts, and dams, and that lake ice conditions are unsafe in many areas.

“Riverbanks can be slippery during rain events, especially with snow and ice already on the ground, children should be warned of the dangerous conditions, and supervised while outside,” the authority said.

Northern tributaries, such as the Burnt and Gull rivers are monitored by staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Residents along these two rivers are requested to direct any questions concerning water levels to the ministry’s Minden area office at 705-286-5207 or refer to the messages online at https://www.ontario.ca/law-and-safety/flood-forecasting-and-warning-program.

Neighbouring Otonabee Conservation last week issued a flood watch for the Peterborough area.

