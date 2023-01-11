Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing senior

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior.
Peter Reimer, 81, was last seen in Winnipeg’s Fort Rouge area around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Police issued a Silver Alert for Reimer Wednesday afternoon.
Reimer is roughly six feet tall, with a medium build and a white beard. He’s bald and uses a two-wheeled walker.
Reimer was last ween wearing a black-and-white jacket, white-and-blue baseball cap, a red-and-black flannel shirt. grey pants and grey runners.
Anyone with information on Reimer’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
