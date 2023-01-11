Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing senior

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior.

Peter Reimer, 81, was last seen in Winnipeg’s Fort Rouge area around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Reimer Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Reimer is roughly six feet tall, with a medium build and a white beard. He’s bald and uses a two-wheeled walker.

Reimer was last ween wearing a black-and-white jacket, white-and-blue baseball cap, a red-and-black flannel shirt. grey pants and grey runners.

Anyone with information on Reimer’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.