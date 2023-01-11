Winnipeg man wanted after car stolen minutes after suspect’s release from arrest in Selkirk: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are on the lookout for a Winnipeg man after they say a suspect arrested for the robbery of a Selkirk, Man., business was accused of stealing a car in a violent carjacking minutes after being released from police custody.

Police were first called to a report of a robbery in progress at a business on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk around 11:25 a.m. Jan. 4.

They say a loss-prevention officer tried to detain a male suspect, but the man fled on foot before police arrived.

Officers tracked the suspect to a different nearby business, where they say two men were caught with roughly $1,000 worth of stolen goods.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested.

Police say the two men were accused of driving a van previously reported stolen from Winnipeg.

The pair are facing charges of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a court order.

One of the men was kept in custody, while the other was released after appearing in front of a justice of the peace.

Selkirk #rcmpmb charged 2 in relation to theft at local business. Bhalbhinder Gill, 26, released after appearance with Justice of the Peace at 1:43pm. At 1:56pm, police responded to robbery of a vehicle close to detachment. Gill now wanted on warrant. Info? Call 204-482-1222 pic.twitter.com/AUlw1pbG95 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 11, 2023

Police say that man is now a suspect in a violent carjacking that happened in a parking lot near the RCMP detachment less than 15 minutes after he was released.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bhalbhinder Gill, 26, for robbery, a charge that includes assault.

Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.