Winnipeg man wanted after car stolen minutes after suspect’s release from arrest in Selkirk: RCMP

RCMP are on the lookout for a Winnipeg man after they say a suspect arrested for the robbery of a Selkirk, Man., business was accused of stealing a car in a violent carjacking minutes after being released from police custody.
Police were first called to a report of a robbery in progress at a business on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk around 11:25 a.m. Jan. 4.
They say a loss-prevention officer tried to detain a male suspect, but the man fled on foot before police arrived.
Officers tracked the suspect to a different nearby business, where they say two men were caught with roughly $1,000 worth of stolen goods.
A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested.
Police say the two men were accused of driving a van previously reported stolen from Winnipeg.
The pair are facing charges of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a court order.
One of the men was kept in custody, while the other was released after appearing in front of a justice of the peace.
Police say that man is now a suspect in a violent carjacking that happened in a parking lot near the RCMP detachment less than 15 minutes after he was released.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bhalbhinder Gill, 26, for robbery, a charge that includes assault.
Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
