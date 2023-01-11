Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man wanted after car stolen minutes after suspect’s release from arrest in Selkirk: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 2:12 pm
Bhalbhinder Gill, 26. View image in full screen
Bhalbhinder Gill, 26. RCMP Handout

RCMP are on the lookout for a Winnipeg man after they say a suspect arrested for the robbery of a Selkirk, Man., business was accused of stealing a car in a violent carjacking minutes after being released from police custody.

Police were first called to a report of a robbery in progress at a business on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk around 11:25 a.m. Jan. 4.

Read more: Winnipeg men charged after meth, purple fentanyl seized following Selkirk robbery, RCMP say

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

They say a loss-prevention officer tried to detain a male suspect, but the man fled on foot before police arrived.

Officers tracked the suspect to a different nearby business, where they say two men were caught with roughly $1,000 worth of stolen goods.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Employees attacked with bear spray during robbery at Winnipeg’s Wilderness Supply store'
Employees attacked with bear spray during robbery at Winnipeg’s Wilderness Supply store

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested.

Police say the two men were accused of driving a van previously reported stolen from Winnipeg.

Trending Now

Read more: Selkirk man charged in Winnipeg break-in

Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

The pair are facing charges of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a court order.

One of the men was kept in custody, while the other was released after appearing in front of a justice of the peace.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that man is now a suspect in a violent carjacking that happened in a parking lot near the RCMP detachment less than 15 minutes after he was released.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bhalbhinder Gill, 26, for robbery, a charge that includes assault.

Read more: Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison

Read next: Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert sip tequila, talk trauma and royal ‘jewels’

Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s carjacking issues'
Winnipeg’s carjacking issues
RCMPRobberyWinnipeg crimeCarjackingSelkirkSelkirk RCMPSelkirk crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers