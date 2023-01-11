Saskatoon police make arrest in family emergency scam investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges of fraud over $5,000 after the Saskatoon Police Service made an arrest on Tuesday.

Officers said the man was arrested in the 400 block of Nelson Road, and believe that he is responsible for numerous frauds dating back to Dec. 21, 2022.

Police reported on Tuesday that this scam had cost residents a total of $100,000.

They added that they received reports over the past few weeks of these scams, where a person gets a call from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency situation and needing money for bail or hospital bills.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of fraud to reach out to Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.