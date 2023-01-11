COVID-19: Peterborough risk index back at moderate, 6 new hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 returned to ‘moderate’ level, according to the data released on Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 returned to ‘moderate’ risk after being at ‘high risk’ on the Jan. 4 update. Case rate, PCR test percent positivity and wastewater surveillance indicators statuses remain unchanged. Hospitalizations went from ‘low’ to ‘moderate’ while deaths went from ‘low’ to ‘very low’ and rapid antigen test count went from ‘low’ to ‘high.’

View image in full screen The risk index for COVID-19 as of Jan. 11, 2023 is at ‘moderate’ risk. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits at ‘moderate’; respiratory hospital admissions are at ‘very high;’ influenza test per cent positivity is at ‘very low’ and respiratory outbreaks remain at a ‘high’ level.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 133 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the Jan. 4 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 47 since the Jan. 4 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 325 — up from 314 reported on Jan. 4 and 324 reported on Dec. 28, 2022. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 535 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — six more since the Jan. 4 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Jan. 10 reported eight COVID-19 inpatients (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,598 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,140 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There were no new outbreaks declared over the past week, leaving one active outbreak:

Story continues below advertisement

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 1.

Outbreaks declared over:

Mapleview Manor Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Dec. 23, 2022 and lifted Jan. 7.

The health unit has reported 219 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 406,191 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 1,356 more doses since the Jan. 4 update. Twenty-nine per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months — up one per cent.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.