Education

Chilliwack, B.C. teacher union says schools facing critical teacher shortages

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 12:11 pm
The teachers' union in Chilliwack said the school district is experiencing a teacher shortage. View image in full screen
The teachers' union in Chilliwack said the school district is experiencing a teacher shortage. Global News

The union representing Chilliwack teachers said they’re so short-staffed, uncertified teachers are being hired.

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association said some teachers are being pulled away from their regular jobs to cover other duties.

And that’s forced the district to hire uncertified teachers to fill the gaps with very little training, according to the union.

Read more: B.C. teachers reach tentative deal with province on new contract

The union said the situation has been extremely taxing on its teachers.

“Teachers are burning out at a higher than average rate,” Danielle Bennett said, the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association’s president.

“I’ve seen more leaves this year than I’ve seen in all my years in this office.”

Read more: B.C. teacher shortage has some districts looking for non-certified substitutes

Even though it’s relatively early in the school year, some teachers have been telling the union they are already burnt out.

“When I hear teachers in the second week of September saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I need to look for a new job — this is not sustainable,’ that is where we are at. We are (hearing) this more often.”

Global News reached out to the Chilliwack school district for comment.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teachers ratify contract with province but workload still a concern'
B.C. teachers ratify contract with province but workload still a concern
