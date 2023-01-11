Chilliwack, B.C. teacher union says schools facing critical teacher shortages

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Chilliwack teachers said they’re so short-staffed, uncertified teachers are being hired.

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association said some teachers are being pulled away from their regular jobs to cover other duties.

And that’s forced the district to hire uncertified teachers to fill the gaps with very little training, according to the union.

The union said the situation has been extremely taxing on its teachers.

“Teachers are burning out at a higher than average rate,” Danielle Bennett said, the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association’s president.

“I’ve seen more leaves this year than I’ve seen in all my years in this office.”

Even though it’s relatively early in the school year, some teachers have been telling the union they are already burnt out.

“When I hear teachers in the second week of September saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I need to look for a new job — this is not sustainable,’ that is where we are at. We are (hearing) this more often.”

Global News reached out to the Chilliwack school district for comment.