Chilliwack man charged with second-degree murder in Mission stabbing

A Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide that took place in Mission last month.

On Dec. 14, 2022, police responded to a call of a stabbing at a home on 4th Ave. near Mary Street.

When Mounties arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds, who shortly afterward died at the scene from his injuries.

The victim has been identified by authorities as 64-year-old Holbert Tew, the resident of the home where the homicide took place.

“(Homicide investigators) worked swiftly and soon identified a 27-year-old man, Matthew Bauer of Chilliwack, as a suspect,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

On January 6, 2023, IHIT investigators, supported by the Mission RCMP and the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP, located and safely arrested Bauer.

The next day, the BC Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against Bauer in relation to the homicide of Tew.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the motive.

No more information is being released by police as investigators say the matter is now before the courts.