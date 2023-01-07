Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Chilliwack man charged with second-degree murder in Mission stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 7:37 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
Homicide police have named an arrested suspect and the victim of a homicide in Mission, B.C. Clayton Little / Global News

A Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide that took place in Mission last month.

On Dec. 14, 2022, police responded to a call of a stabbing at a home on 4th Ave. near Mary Street.

Read more: Vancouver police identify homicide victim in early November stabbing

Read next: Influencer Andrew Tate’s arrest sparks conversations around misogyny, online hate

When Mounties arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds, who shortly afterward died at the scene from his injuries.

The victim has been identified by authorities as 64-year-old Holbert Tew, the resident of the home where the homicide took place.

“(Homicide investigators) worked swiftly and soon identified a 27-year-old man, Matthew Bauer of Chilliwack, as a suspect,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trial postponed again for man accused of killing of B.C. teen Marrisa Shen

Read next: U.K.’s ‘royal insiders’ rebut claims made by Prince Harry in new book

On January 6, 2023, IHIT investigators, supported by the Mission RCMP and the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP, located and safely arrested Bauer.

The next day, the BC Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against Bauer in relation to the homicide of Tew.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the motive.

No more information is being released by police as investigators say the matter is now before the courts.

Click to play video: 'Man pleads guilty to five assaults in Vancouver'
Man pleads guilty to five assaults in Vancouver
Related News
MurderIHITMissionBC MurderBC homicideMission homicideMission murderIntergrated Homicide Investigation TeamMission StabbingHolbert TewMatthew BauerMission stabbing at a homeMurder charge laid
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers