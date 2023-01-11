Norfolk County resident loses $200k in romance and dating scam: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a Norfolk County resident was defrauded out of $200,000 in a romance and dating scam.

On Monday just before 11:30 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a fraud.

Police said the victim had been exchanging several emails and phone calls with the suspect between November 2021 and January 2023 after establishing an online relationship over the internet.

According to police, the victim received details of the suspect’s history and employment status and during the course of their interactions, multiple requests were made for funds after the suspect claimed that they were having several emergencies and needed money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not always easy to spot scams, and new ones are invented every day,” wrote Norfolk County Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“Knowledge is power. If you want to stay on top of scams, inform yourself on how to recognize the various types of scams and protect your personal information by visiting law enforcement organizations’ websites, such as opp.ca, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or other reputable organizations.”