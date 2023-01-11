Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Norfolk County resident loses $200k in romance and dating scam: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 7:37 am
OPP are reminding the public to familiarize themselves with various scams after a Norfolk County resident was defrauded $200,000 in a romance and dating scam. View image in full screen
OPP are reminding the public to familiarize themselves with various scams after a Norfolk County resident was defrauded $200,000 in a romance and dating scam. File Photo / Getty Images

OPP say a Norfolk County resident was defrauded out of $200,000 in a romance and dating scam.

On Monday just before 11:30 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a fraud.

Read more: Driver fired after London, Ont. girl with special needs left alone on bus

Read next: Golden Globes 2023: All the best, most dazzling looks from the red carpet

Police said the victim had been exchanging several emails and phone calls with the suspect between November 2021 and January 2023 after establishing an online relationship over the internet.

Trending Now

According to police, the victim received details of the suspect’s history and employment status and during the course of their interactions, multiple requests were made for funds after the suspect claimed that they were having several emergencies and needed money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not always easy to spot scams, and new ones are invented every day,” wrote Norfolk County Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“Knowledge is power. If you want to stay on top of scams, inform yourself on how to recognize the various types of scams and protect your personal information by visiting law enforcement organizations’ websites, such as opp.ca, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or other reputable organizations.”

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFraudScamNorfolk County$200Kromance and dating scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers