Crime

Police, family ‘increasingly concerned’ for 17-year-old boy reported missing in Markham

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 4:43 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing from Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police are searching for Lionel Manimanakis who was last seen at his school in the Church Street and Ninth Line area at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police said investigators believe he left the area on foot and is wearing clothing “not suited for the weather.”

Officers said he has not returned home or to school.

“He has not had contact with family since, which is out of character,” officers said in a news release. “Police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being.”

According to police, Manimanakis is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. Officers said he has a thin build, shoulder-length hair, and dark brown eyes.

York Regional Police are searching for 17-year-old Lionel Manimanakis who was reported missing from Markham, Ont. on Monday, January 9, 2023. View image in full screen
York Regional Police are searching for 17-year-old Lionel Manimanakis who was reported missing from Markham, Ont. on Monday, January 9, 2023. York Regional Police / handout

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black, long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and black running shoes.

Officers said a command post has been set up on Parkway Avenue at Morgan Park.

“Residents are advised to expect a police presence in the area, including search and rescue personnel,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

