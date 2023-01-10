Menu

Crime

OPP investigate overnight shooting at Orillia home

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 3:41 pm
OPP investigate overnight shooting at Orillia home
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after reports of gunshots at an Orillia home.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 2 a.m., OPP responded to a 911 call for reports of gunshots at a residence.

Officers attended the area and located apparent gunshot holes at a home.

Police have arrested two people. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and say there are no concerns for public safety.

OPP are asking anyone with information about this incident to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

