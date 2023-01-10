Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

South Simcoe police help make 94-year-old’s birthday special

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 3:06 pm
South Simcoe Police give Larry a birthday surprise. View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police give Larry a birthday surprise. Supplied by South Simcoe Police

In their constant pursuit to help stop crime, South Simcoe Police officers found some time to show kindness to an Ontario senior.

On Monday, Jan. 9, around 11 a.m., police say an officer was entering a business in Bradford when she spotted a senior outside who said he was looking to buy eggs.

Police say the officer, who knew the business did not sell food, invited the man with his walker into her cruiser and drove to a nearby grocery store, where she ran inside to purchase the eggs.

Read more: Grandparent scam ‘very lucrative’ but also ‘heartbreaking’: Police

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

The officer then drove the senior home to his nearby retirement residence.

Trending Now

The senior, named Larry, told the officer his 94th birthday was the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

After learning Larry would be spending his 94th birthday by himself, the officer gathered her platoon mates, purchased a colourful birthday cake and delivered it to him Tuesday to help him have a special birthday.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton 80-year-old rides e-bike from Alaska to Panama'
Edmonton 80-year-old rides e-bike from Alaska to Panama
PoliceSouth Simcoe PoliceBradfordgood deedBradford OntarioSSPBirthday Surprise
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers