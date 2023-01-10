South Simcoe police help make 94-year-old’s birthday special

Send this page to someone via email

In their constant pursuit to help stop crime, South Simcoe Police officers found some time to show kindness to an Ontario senior.

On Monday, Jan. 9, around 11 a.m., police say an officer was entering a business in Bradford when she spotted a senior outside who said he was looking to buy eggs.

Police say the officer, who knew the business did not sell food, invited the man with his walker into her cruiser and drove to a nearby grocery store, where she ran inside to purchase the eggs.

The officer then drove the senior home to his nearby retirement residence.

The senior, named Larry, told the officer his 94th birthday was the next day.

After learning Larry would be spending his 94th birthday by himself, the officer gathered her platoon mates, purchased a colourful birthday cake and delivered it to him Tuesday to help him have a special birthday.