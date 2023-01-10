‘It isn’t safe’: Saskatoon city council discusses West Industrial crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

A possible multi-use pathway and crosswalk near 19th Street and Avenue N South in Saskatoon is being discussed by Saskatoon city council as well as CP Rail.

Tuesday’s city council meeting saw a report given on the potential plan, but Coun. Hilary Gough said a project like this will take some time.

“Doing any sort of rail crossing is a bit complicated, it requires lots of engagement with rail companies,” Gough said.

She noted that many people cross those tracks in that area, adding that a school is nearby.

“Some residents in West Industrial brought up to me their concerns about the existing state of the crossing there. Nineteenth Street kind of dead-ends, and then on the other side (of the train tracks) is St. Mary’s School.”

She said there’s already some infrastructure in place to stop vehicles crossing at the intersection when a train comes through, but additional infrastructure would be needed for the pedestrian crossing.

Gough said it will take at least one other budget cycle before the project can get started once everything is approved, adding that it will depend on what the transportation council and city council’s priority list looks like.

The report to city council lists construction costs for the crossing at about $400,000, with an added $50,000 for a rail crossing safety assessment.

The crossing will link up with the multi-use path already in the works that runs adjacent to the tracks.

That three-kilometre multi-use pathway from Idylwyld Drive to Avenue W South was green-lit by city council in 2013.

Aaren Bridges, a mother living in the area says she uses the current makeshift pathway up to three times a week.

“It isn’t safe. It probably shouldn’t be a thing, but it’s very convenient to use and there’s lots of families around here who use it,” Bridges said.

She said a proper crosswalk would be “amazing.”

“I bring my little baby to daycare and I don’t want to try and pull a sled across if there’s a train coming.”

Bridges said little kids cross the area and suggested that a light-up walkway would also be a great addition.