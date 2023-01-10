Guelph Storm send two players in separate deals on trade deadline day

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have made a pair of moves ahead of the OHL trade deadline.

The first saw the Storm sending Cedricson Okitundu to Hamilton for the Bulldogs’ seventh-round selection in the 2024 OHL Draft.

Okitundu, 19, a left-shooting defenseman from Waterloo, was originally drafted by the Owen Sound Attack in the fourth round (76th overall) in the 2020 Priority Selection.

In 29 games with the Storm this season, he scored five goals and collected one assist. Okitundu has five goals and six assists in two seasons (72 games) with the Storm and the Attack.

Guelph will face Okitundu and his new team on Wednesday night when the Storm battle the Bulldogs in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

In their second move, the Storm dealt forward Chase Coughlan to Sudbury for the Wolves’ fifth-round pick in 2024.

Coughlan, 17, is in his second season with Guelph with one goal in seven games this season. He had five goals and two assists in 43 games over two seasons with the Storm.

The Toronto native was a third-round pick of the Storm (59th overall) in the 2021 Priority Selection.

Catch Wednesday’s game on 1460 CJOY. The broadcast starts at 6:45 p.m. and then Larry Mellott will have the call from First Ontario Centre at 7 p.m.