Guelph Storm add big defenseman in trade with Sarnia Sting

The Guelph Storm have acquired a Cambridge, Ont., native in a trade with the Sarnia Sting.

Chandler Romeo, 19, and with a 2026 second-round pick head to Guelph. In exchange, the Sting receive Barrie’s second-round selection and Hamilton’s fourth-round pick, both in the 2023 OHL draft.

Romeo, a six-foot-five, 205-pound defenseman, was originally taken by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the third round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He is also a draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, taken in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

In three seasons split between Hamilton and Sarnia, Romeo accumulated three goals and 20 assists, plus 130 penalty minutes in 91 OHL games. This season with the Sting, he scored one goal and recorded four assists in 24 games.

Romeo is expected to make his debut with the Storm Wednesday night against one of his old teams, the Bulldogs, in Hamilton.

You can catch that game on 1460 CJOY beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Larry Mellott will have the call of the game starting at 7 p.m.